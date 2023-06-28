Shakti scheme: More women travel in govt buses

Ever since the state government introduced the Shakti scheme, more number of women have been travelling in government-run buses, as compared to men.
On Monday, a total of 1.11 crore people travelled in buses run by the four corporations, including KSRTC and BMTC. Of this, nearly 60.53 were women.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had launched the scheme — the first of the five poll guarantees rolled out by the Congress government — on June 11.
Since the implementation of the scheme, over 8.24 crore women have used the free bus services across the state, recent data showed. The total value of tickets issued to women passengers is Rs 194 crore.
