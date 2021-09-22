Shillong BSF jawans a new Covid cluster in Bengaluru

After Kerala and Maharashtra, that have long been triggering concern in Karnataka with fresh Covid infections, it is the distant Meghalaya that has become the latest worry for the BBMP and Bengaluru Urban district.

Over 40 BSF soldiers who returned from Shillong a few days ago have tested positive resulting in one of the biggest Covid clusters in Bengaluru in the recent past.

Sources in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike told DH that 34 BSF soldiers have tested positive for Covid-19 at their camp in Yelahanka. While the numbers could be more, BSF officials refused to divulge details.

A senior BBMP health official from Yelahanka zone told DH that the soldiers had arrived to take part in a training camp.

“Keeping in mind the high positivity rate in the northeastern states, especially

in Meghalaya, and as a precautionary measure, all of them were asked to get tested, following which the cluster has come to light,” the official said.

Another BBMP official added, “As far as we know, 20 of these soldiers were symptomatic and have been admitted to the Devanahalli General Hospital and others have been quarantined at BSF’s Covid Care Centre.”

Watch latest videos by DH here: