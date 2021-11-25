Short-staffed BBMP gets govt approval to hire 197 engineers

Facing staff shortages, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has received permission to hire 197 engineers on a contract basis.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday revealed that the state government had cleared the BBMP’s proposal to hire the engineers.

The 197 engineers will be outsourced from the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (KEONICS), it is learnt.

They will fill up the posts at ward and divisional offices where some engineers have been holding dual charges due to a shortage of manpower.

Officials said there’d been a shortage of assistant and junior engineers after some of them were promoted to assistant executive engineers.

“The new engineers will be posted in wards and divisions that do not have adequate engineers,” said K A Dayananda, Special Commissioner (Administration), BBMP.

This recruitment is not connected to the ongoing exercise of raising the number of wards from 198 to 243.

