Showers forecast for three more days, BBMP braces for rain emergency

Wednesday’s thundershowers brought down many trees in different parts of the city.

An official from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) put the tree fall numbers at 12, mainly in southern, central and western parts of the city.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rain for three more days, the civic body chief asked his force to get ready to speedily attend to complaints such as tree fall, and water blockage on roads and at traffic junctions. Any failure to comply with the orders will lead to action, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta warned.

Addressing an emergency meeting held via video conference, Gupta stressed that no citizen should face any problems during the rainfall. He said BBMP teams should immediately reach the spots where trees/branches have fallen or wherever the rainwater gets blocked.

He asked to identify the areas where the water gets blocked and take steps to avoid water blockage. He also called for ensuring a smooth flow of water in all the major stormwater drains in the city.

The BBMP chief asked all zonal control rooms to have the necessary equipment and machines along with the necessary personnel to deal with any rain-related eventuality. Senior officials at the zone level should conduct meetings to address the prevailing rain-related issues, he said.

If the rains get heavy, Gupta said, the BBMP can take the help of officials from the revenue, health and solid waste management departments as well as marshals.

Zonal special commissioners, zonal joint commissioners, zonal chief engineers, chief engineers of road infrastructure/ projects/SWD departments, executive engineers and other officials were present at the meeting.

