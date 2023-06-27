Siddaramaiah orders transfer of BBMP official

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered the transfer of Basavaraj R Kabade, the chief engineer of the BBMP's stormwater drain (SWD) department, following complaints of his non-responsiveness to public grievances.

Siddaramaiah mentioned the reason in a letter to the Urban Development Department (UDD).

Kabade, who was in charge of managing Rs 5,000-crore worth of projects related to re-modelling and de-silting of drains as the head of the SWD department, also holds the position of chief general manager (CGM) at the newly formed Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Company (BSWML). This position is also a powerful one.