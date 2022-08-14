Significant demand for UK visit visas: High Commission

Significant demand for UK visit visas: High Commission

  The spokesperson also said that their team in Delhi recently supported those travelling to this year’s Commonwealth Games, processing applications as quickly as possible

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 14 2022, 00:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2022, 02:47 ist

A British High Commission spokesperson, in a statement, said that the commission is experiencing significant demand for visit visas as people resume international travel after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The statement stated that the UK continues to be a popular destination for Indian nationals and following the pandemic, they have seen the most substantial increase in demand for visit visas from India.

In the statement, the spokesperson said, "Our standard visitor visas are currently taking up to seven weeks to be processed. This is an average processing time and some applications may take longer.”

The spokesperson added, “We are not unique in our difficult operational position, as it remains challenging across the whole global network. Despite the current extended processing times, the team continues to be sensitive to the needs of travel and will assess applications with a compelling or compassionate reason for travel".
 
The spokesperson also said that their team in Delhi recently supported those travelling to this year’s Commonwealth Games, processing applications as quickly as possible. 

Also, British High Commissioner Alex Ellis posted a video on Twitter on Friday appealing to applicants about the current processing time of applications. He also advised that they should prepare the supporting documents as per the visa application requirements.
For details, log onto www.gov.uk/fcdo

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru news
India News
United Kingdom

What's Brewing

Athletics on the right track and field

Athletics on the right track and field

I-Day: ASI monuments lit up in 'Tiranga' theme

I-Day: ASI monuments lit up in 'Tiranga' theme

Where was Gandhi during the eve of Independence?

Where was Gandhi during the eve of Independence?

Academy calls 'Laal Singh Chaddha' a 'faithful' remake

Academy calls 'Laal Singh Chaddha' a 'faithful' remake

Vintage clothing as a social experiment

Vintage clothing as a social experiment

The poet who coined 'Inquilab Zindabad'

The poet who coined 'Inquilab Zindabad'

Astronaut Jessica Watkins sets sight on Moon and Mars

Astronaut Jessica Watkins sets sight on Moon and Mars

Attack on Salman Rushdie: World appalled, horrified

Attack on Salman Rushdie: World appalled, horrified

Which diet will help save our planet?

Which diet will help save our planet?

 