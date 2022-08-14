Significant demand for UK visit visas: High Commission

A British High Commission spokesperson, in a statement, said that the commission is experiencing significant demand for visit visas as people resume international travel after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The statement stated that the UK continues to be a popular destination for Indian nationals and following the pandemic, they have seen the most substantial increase in demand for visit visas from India.

In the statement, the spokesperson said, "Our standard visitor visas are currently taking up to seven weeks to be processed. This is an average processing time and some applications may take longer.”

The spokesperson added, “We are not unique in our difficult operational position, as it remains challenging across the whole global network. Despite the current extended processing times, the team continues to be sensitive to the needs of travel and will assess applications with a compelling or compassionate reason for travel".



The spokesperson also said that their team in Delhi recently supported those travelling to this year’s Commonwealth Games, processing applications as quickly as possible.

Also, British High Commissioner Alex Ellis posted a video on Twitter on Friday appealing to applicants about the current processing time of applications. He also advised that they should prepare the supporting documents as per the visa application requirements.

For details, log onto www.gov.uk/fcdo