SIIMA organiser, hotel manager booked for late-night party

The organisers of SIIMA 2022 have been booked by police for holding a dinner party at the J W Mariott Hotel well beyond the permissible hours earlier this month. The hotel manager has also been booked.

Police have served notices on the party organiser and the hotel manager, seeking their response.

The 10th edition of SIIMA, or South India International Movie Awards, was held in the city on September 10 and 11. Well-known actors from the South Indian film industry attended the dinner at the hotel located on Vittal Mallya Road in central Bengaluru.

Police personnel visited the hotel around midnight on September 11 and asked the hotel management and the organisers to wind up by 1 am. But the party went on till 3.30 am until the police stopped it. Loud music was also played at the party until the police forcibly shut it.

Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy said the case was registered under the Karnataka Police Act. "We checked the CCTV footage and party videos before filing the case," he added.