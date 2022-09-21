SIIMA team, hotel manager booked for late-night party

SIIMA organiser, hotel manager booked for late-night party

Police have served notices on the party organiser and the hotel manager, seeking their response

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 21 2022, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 04:26 ist

The organisers of SIIMA 2022 have been booked by police for holding a dinner party at the J W Mariott Hotel well beyond the permissible hours earlier this month. The hotel manager has also been booked. 

Police have served notices on the party organiser and the hotel manager, seeking their response. 

The 10th edition of SIIMA, or South India International Movie Awards, was held in the city on September 10 and 11. Well-known actors from the South Indian film industry attended the dinner at the hotel located on Vittal Mallya Road in central Bengaluru. 

Police personnel visited the hotel around midnight on September 11 and asked the hotel management and the organisers to wind up by 1 am. But the party went on till 3.30 am until the police stopped it. Loud music was also played at the party until the police forcibly shut it. 

Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy said the case was registered under the Karnataka Police Act. "We checked the CCTV footage and party videos before filing the case," he added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Karnataka

What's Brewing

What does Putin's 'partial' mobilisation mean?

What does Putin's 'partial' mobilisation mean?

Collectors clamour for rare Queen Elizabeth II coins

Collectors clamour for rare Queen Elizabeth II coins

PayCM posters with Bommai's face surface in Bengaluru

PayCM posters with Bommai's face surface in Bengaluru

'Must visit once': Bengaluru pothole gets 5-star rating

'Must visit once': Bengaluru pothole gets 5-star rating

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

 