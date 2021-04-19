Six gynaecologists from BBMP hospitals contract Covid-19

Referral hospitals and maternity homes run by the BBMP are facing a shortage of obstetricians/gynaecologists. And if the vacancies aren't filled anytime soon, it may create problems for childbirths.

At least six out of the 40 OB-GYNs from the BBMP's referral hospitals and maternity homes have tested positive for Covid-19. The civic body runs six referral hospitals and 24 maternity homes that mostly cater to poor women and handle more than 1,300 deliveries per month on average.

The BBMP is scrambling to make "alternative arrangements" to ensure childbirths go smoothly.

Dr Nirmala Buggi, Chief Health Officer, Clinical Health, BBMP, acknowledged that "maternal health has become a problem for us" because more and more doctors are contracting coronavirus infection.

"Not just doctors, their spouses, children and families are also testing positive. Six doctors have tested positive in the last few days alone," she said.

In a stopgap arrangement, the BBMP is roping in doctors from other hospitals for night duties at the maternity homes.

"Managing the staff is becoming a problem. We can make alternative arrangements but the situation may worsen," Dr Buggi said.

"We're also waiting for the BBMP to hire permanent doctors," she said, adding the documents of the candidates are being verified. If these doctors report for work in the next 15-20 days, it would be a "great support," she added.

Besides the BBMP hospitals, only two government tertiary hospitals in the city cater to maternal and reproductive health: Vanivilas and HSIS Gosha hospitals.

The BBMP hospitals and maternity homes have 30 gynaecologists, 11 paediatricians, seven anaesthetists, 15 MBBS doctors and 122 staff nurses. There is an additional requirement for three gynaecologists, six paediatricians, six anaesthetists, 18 MBBS doctors, six general physicians and 90 staff nurses.

Gosha hospital, run by Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, has 22 gynaecologists and 39 nurses. "Even our staff nurses and postgraduate students have been infected, but we're managing," said Dr Tulasi Devi, the hospital's medical superintendent.

During the first wave, the hospital was reserved for Covid-positive pregnant women. But once the cases came down, it started admitting all pregnant women. Things were back to square one in March after the second wave started, and the hospital was once again reserved for Covid-positive pregnant women.

Currently, 56 out of the 60 beds for Covid-positive mothers at the hospital are occupied. Another 10 beds are reserved for emergencies. If doctors test positive, BMCRI postgraduates will be put on rotation, said Dr Manoj Kumar, Dean, Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital. Only one PG medical student and four staff nurses have tested positive at the hospital.