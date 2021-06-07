Six workers injured in blast near Bengaluru airport

Six workers were wounded, two of them seriously, in a blast near the Kempegowda International Airport here on Sunday, police said.

The workers, deployed for painting the zebra crossing stripes and signage on the roads leading to the airport terminal, had gathered near a place where chemicals and equipment were stored at an underpass.

The explosion occurred in the chemicals, and the blaze spread to the underpass in no time. Security guards rushed to the spot after hearing the workers’ cries and took them to hospital, according to police.

Firefighters soon arrived at the scene but it wasn’t before two hours that they doused the flames.

Police identified the injured as Avinash, Siraj, Prashanth, Goutham, Ajaykumar and Nagesh Rao, all of whom have been admitted to Victoria Hospital. Police sources said Siraj and Avinash had suffered 40 per cent burns each and were in a serious condition.

This is the first fire accident to have happened during the construction of the airport’s second terminal, which has been going on for the past four years. Bangalore International Airport Limited could not be reached for comment.

Police said URC Construction Company had won the subcontract for painting the road signage. “An FIR has been registered against the company for negligence and failure to take precautions for the safety of workers,” a police officer said.

The statement of the workers and their supervisor will be taken once they recover from the injuries, police added.