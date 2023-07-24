Slow-moving traffic in Devarabeesanahalli from today

HAL Airport traffic police issued an advisory for slow-moving traffic during morning and evening peak hours from Monday due to ongoing metro pillar construction near the Devarabeesanahalli flyover.

The metro work is part of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) or Blue Line connecting the Silk Board Junction to the Kempegowda International Airport via KR Puram.

HAL Airport traffic police have placed temporary barricades on both the service and main roads at Kadubeesanahalli and will assess the impact of the peak-hour traffic for a week, starting from Monday.

They anticipate prolonged traffic congestion, especially around Ecospace and Ecoworld, as several taxis and personal vehicles take up crucial space on the service road waiting for exiting employees every evening.

"There is already a huge volume of traffic coming from Marathahalli towards Devarabeesanahalli and many more vehicles coming on the service road from Munekollala and other areas. Managing this moving traffic is our priority because a stop for a few minutes could lead to several kilometres of hold-up in traffic," said an officer.