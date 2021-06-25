'Son of Delta+ case in B'luru had contracted disease'

Son of Delta Plus case in Bengaluru had contracted disease: BBMP

The 86-year-old patient first tested positive for the disease on May 21

Akhil Kadidal, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 25 2021, 01:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 02:08 ist
A primary contact of a 86-year-old city resident who was found infected with the Delta Plus variant of the novel coronavirus had also tested positive earlier this month, municipal officials reported.

According to D Randeep, Special Commissioner (Health), BBMP, a total of five primary contacts were traced from the subject. “Out of this, one person tested positive,” he said, adding that no additional cases of the variant have been reported in the city so far.

The special commissioner also clarified that earlier reports that the patient was a resident of the central business district were erroneous. “He and all five primary contacts are residents of Nandini Layout in the West Zone,” he said.

The infected primary contact was described as the 57-year-old son of the infected individual. BBMP West Zone Joint Commissioner Shivaswamy K explained that son had developed mild symptoms but had isolated himself at home. “He was declared free of symptoms three days later on June 5,” he said.

The joint commissioner said that all five primary contacts were being retested. “We will likely send swab samples for genomic sequencing. At present, the whole family is fine,” he said.

Sources said that the 86-year-old patient first tested positive for the disease on May 21, and was admitted to a private hospital on May 27.

