Soon, an app to measure air pollution's health impact

Soon, an app to measure impact of air pollution on health

An alarmingly high number of young people have been affected by heart diseases in the last 5 years

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Benglauru,
  • Aug 25 2022, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 01:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

An evidence-based approach to show the connection between health problems and air pollution was necessary to bring serious changes in policy, said health practitioners from reputed institutes on Wednesday. Experts at the India Clean Air Summit said that they are developing an app to measure how air pollution is causing health issues among people.

Dr Rahul Patil, a cardiologist from Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, said an alarmingly high number of young people have been affected by heart diseases in the last 5 years.

"About 30% of the patients facing cardiac issues are auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers. This can be attributed to the impact of air pollution on health. We are developing an app to measure the amount of exposure, including lack of physical activity and dietary timings, in vulnerable population," he said.

Read | More people dying of air pollution in cities: K Sudhakar

He was speaking at the India Clean Air Summit organised by Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy. The session on 'The Number Game - Putting a number on our losses' saw health practitioners throwing light on the significant gaps in the policies looking to combat air pollution.

Dr Ramachandran Thiruvengadam, Department of Biochemistry, Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences, said comprehensive and good quality data was necessary. He also noted the importance of going beyond the PM 2.5 and PM 10 to study the health impact of nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxide.

Read | Air quality: India at its worst

Prof Ravindra Khaiwal from the PGIMER said experts need to overcome the challenges posed by the lack of data and difficulty in conducting trials to establish impact of air pollution on health.

Dr Harsha Salve, from AIIMS New Delhi, said the direct links between deaths and air pollution needs to be communicated. "Awareness has to be created about the short and long-term impacts of pollution, especially among vulnerable communities," Salve said.

Dr Basha Khan, director of Lung-Transplant at Narayana Healthcare, said better coordination among institutions and policymakers was necessary to combat climate change.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Air Pollution
health

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Publicity comes first for us, by habit!'

DH Toon | 'Publicity comes first for us, by habit!'

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world

17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world

North India most-polluted region in 2022 summers: CSE

North India most-polluted region in 2022 summers: CSE

Indian single malts on the rise

Indian single malts on the rise

Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet

Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet

17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution

17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution

 