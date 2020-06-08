Spike in Covid-19 cases for second straight day

The city witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases for the second straight day, with the Bengaluru Urban district recording 23 cases and Bengaluru Rural 5.

The new cases form a diverse group with two of them afflicted with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and ten with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI). While two had recently returned from the United Arab Emirates, four are interstate travellers (three from Andhra Pradesh and one from Delhi).

One is a 50-year-old inter-district traveller from Ballari and four are primary contacts of known Covid-19 patients. One of the contacts is associated with P469, a 26-year-old man who lived in a Hongasandra slum and tested positive on April 24. He was subsequently discharged from hospital care on May 16. Many from the Hongasandra cluster left for Bihar after days of quarantine.

Another new case is a 72-year-old male linked with P4317, a 60-year-old woman from Chamrajpet who died of the disease on June 3.

Two casualties

The two fresh casualties are due to comorbidity conditions. P2519, a 61-year-old woman and a resident of Kalasipalya, showed symptoms of SARI. Health officials said she had diabetes, hypertension, and hypothyroidism.

Though P2519 was admitted to a private hospital, she was subsequently moved to Victoria Hospital, where she was on ICU support until she died on Saturday.

The other fatality is P4315, a 57-year-old man who also had diabetes and hypertension. According to information from the department of health, he also had filariasis and chronic myeloid leukemia. He died on Sunday.

The youngest of the cases reported in Bengaluru on Sunday was an 18-year-old, while the oldest was 72.