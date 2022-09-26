Steps being taken to keep Chandapura lake clean, Bengaluru DC tells NGT

The Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner has informed the National Green Tribunal that steps are being taken to prevent entry of industrial effluents into drains connecting Chandapura lake in Bengaluru.

The Principal Bench of the NGT was hearing a case related to pollution in Chandapura lake in Chandapura Town Municipal Council (TMC) limit.

The Deputy Commissioner in his report said that four urban local bodies where Chandapura lake catchment areas falls - Hebbagodi City Municipal Council, Jigani Town Municipal Council, Bommasandra Town Municipal Council and Chandapura Town Municipal Council - have been told to take immediate steps to stop discharge of untreated effluents into the drains joining the lake through other intermediate lakes.

The report also said that an Indian Institute of Science scientist has been contacted for guidance and to start ‘Inline Water Treatment’ in the drains carrying untreated water into Chandapura lake.

“There are 38 lakes in Bengaluru Urban District's Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) areas. Under the four ULBs, where the Chandapura lake catchment area falls, have 21 lakes. The ULBs have been instructed to take action to control discharge of drains directly to the lake,” the Deputy Commissioner said in his report.

Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for rejuvenation of all the lakes in Chandapura lake catchment area area will be taken up with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds of private companies and government grants, the report said.

As a permanent solution to keep the lake contamination free, the DPRs for constructing underground drainage systems in Hebbagodi City Municipal Council with an estimate of Rs 153 crore, Bommasandra TMC with the cost of Rs 109 crore have been prepared and submitted the same to the government for the approval. Lands have been identified and allotted to all the four local bodies for setting up Solid Waste Management (SWM) plants.