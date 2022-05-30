Students intensify protest against BU administration 

The protesting students even demanded the Chief Minister's intervention in the issue

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 30 2022, 23:54 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 00:20 ist
Around 2,000 students participated in the protest at the Jnanabharathi campus on Monday. Credit: DH photo/Ranju P

Bangalore University (BU) students launched a fresh protest overnight demanding the withdrawal of a complaint against two research scholars at the Jnanabharathi police station.

Around 2,000 students gathered near the administrative block and demanded the withdrawal of the complaint filed by the in-charge finance officer against two research scholars. Students boycotted classes and even meals at the hostel on Monday.

"We will not call off the protest till the complaint is withdrawn. We did nothing against the university. In fact, we raised our voice against the irregularities linked to the vice-chancellor and other officials," said Lokesh Ram, a research scholar.

The protesting students even demanded the Chief Minister's intervention in the issue.

"We urged the Chief Minister to visit the campus and listen to our grievances. We wanted clarity from the Chief Minister about the transfer of Bangalore University funds for construction activities at the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) even after declaring it an autonomous institute," said a student.

However, responding to the students’ protest, state Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan defended the university authorities.

"I will get details of the protest and decide on the further course of action. But allegations about irregularities are false because the syndicate has approved the transfer of funds to UVCE. Moreover, it was the fees of the UVCE students remitted to Bangalore University. So, UVCE has all rights on it (the funds)," Narayan told mediapersons.

Bangalore University
protest
Bengaluru

