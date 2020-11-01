75% attendance compulsory in online classes: Colleges

Students under pressure as city colleges insist on 75% attendance for online classes

Power cuts and dodgy connectivity make it impossible, they say

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS,
  • Nov 01 2020, 00:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2020, 01:24 ist

Braving dodgy connectivity, lack of devices, and other technical glitches, city college students have been trying their best to attend classes online.

College managements, meanwhile, have been insisting that they would withhold admission tickets for students with less than 75% attendance during the lockdown period.

Parents and students are now turning to the state government to direct colleges to waive the attendance requirements. 

“Colleges must take a student’s situation into account,” said a parent, pointing out that they hail from different socio-economic backgrounds. “Even with all facilities, students are unable to attend online classes due to power cuts or poor network.”

Another parent said their son, studying biotechnology in a reputed city college,  received a message that his attendance was inadequate. “How can the college count on attendance for online classes, when attendance depended on power and network?” the parent asked.

A student had to miss many classes due to poor network in his house. “The broadband didn’t work,” the student said. “The telecom service provider was helpless due to the heavy load. Had it been off-line class, I would not have missed a single class.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Colleges
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

The man who makes Swiss watches from fallen rockets

The man who makes Swiss watches from fallen rockets

Could blood worms have invaded a dinosaur's leg bone?

Could blood worms have invaded a dinosaur's leg bone?

Halloween Blue Moon to appear tonight after 19 years

Halloween Blue Moon to appear tonight after 19 years

700-km-long jam in Paris ahead of 2nd Covid-19 lockdown

700-km-long jam in Paris ahead of 2nd Covid-19 lockdown

 