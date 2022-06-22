Sub-contractor crushed to death as tree in IISc Bengaluru campus falls

A 33-year-old man who had taken a sub-contract of drainage rehabilitation and maintenance work in Bengaluru succumbed to injuries after he was crushed under a huge tree which fell on the compound wall of the IISc in the wee hours on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Vasanth Kumar, a resident of Kachamaranahalli village near Anekal in Bengaluru rural. According to preliminary investigation, police said that the incident happened near gymkhana, opposite to IISc around 3.30 am. Kumar was working in the company that had taken the contract of maintenance work from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The incident took place when a JCB was clearing the drainage in the stretch adjacent to IISc. Kumar, who was around 25 feet away from the JCB, was leveling the mud dug up by the machine along with his younger brother Nagesh. Suddenly, a huge tree inside the IISc campus uprooted and fell on the compound wall, covering either sides of the road heading towards Mekhri Circle. Kumar was crushed under the branch of the tree and debris of the compound wall.

The police control room received the call around 3.55 am about the incident. A Hoysala patrolling vehicle headed by an assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) Ramaswamy attached with Yeshwanthpura police station rushed to the spot and alerted the fire and emergency officials.

Nagaraj B H, district fire officer (DFO), Yeshwanthpura, told DH that they got the information around 4.40 am, following which two teams from Yeshwanthapura and Rajajinagar fire stations rushed to the spot and recovered Kumar's body within an hour.

"We suspect that the tree was uprooted because of the recent rains and loosened soil. Kumar, working for the drainage work, succumbed to injuries at the spot," he said, adding that the compound wall was more than four feet in height.

According to Yeshwanthapura police, the tree inside the IISc premises was around 20 feet away from the compound wall. Vasanth was crushed under the tree and debris of the compound wall. His brother Nagesh has filed a complaint regarding the incident. He has not blamed anyone in his complaint as of now, so we have taken up the case of unnatural death and are investigating further, the officer said.

Nagesh told police that he and his deceased brother Kumar used to level the drainage after the earth mover cleaned it if there were no labourers. The work happened usually through the night due to traffic at the day time.

The work on the drainage, around four feet deep and three feet wide, had been going on for more than a month. One side of the work has been completed and the work was being carried out along the compound wall of IISc.