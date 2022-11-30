Surprise school bag checks yield condoms, cigarettes in Bengaluru

An exercise to check cell phone use inside classrooms ended up shocking authorities of several schools in the city.

Besides cell phones, authorities found condoms, oral contraceptives, lighters, cigarettes, whiteners and excess cash in bags of students in Classes 8, 9 and 10.

Some schools started checking students' bags following complaints that they bring cell phones to classrooms. Even the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) asked schools start checking students' bags. The outcome, however, was unexpected.

Some schools conducted special parent-teacher meetings. "Parents were equally shocked and told us about sudden behavioural changes in children," the principal of a school in Nagarabhavi said.

Choosing to handle the situation carefully, schools issued notices to parents - instead of suspending students - recommending counselling. "Though we have counselling sessions at schools, we asked parents to seek help for children from outside and granted leave for up to 10 days," the principal said.

Another principal said a condom was found in a Class 10 girl's bag. "When questioned, she blamed her classmates or those at the private tuition that she goes to."

KAMS general secretary D Shashi Kumar said 80 per cent of schools held checks. "There were oral contraceptives (i-Pill) in one student's bag. Also, there was alcohol in water bottles," he said.

"We are struggling to overcome this shock. Students were found to be harassing teachers and classmates, using foul language, bullying and making bad gestures. Such behaviour is seen even in Class 5 children," Kumar said.

Dr A Jagadish, consultant psychiatrist, Abhaya Hospital, stressed on parental supervision. "In one case, a single mother found a condom in her 14-year-old son's shoe rack. A few children like to experiment and indulge in such activities. This includes smoking, leading to drug addiction and over-socialising with the opposite sex that might lead to physical interaction," he said, urging parents to guide kids.