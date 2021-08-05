Swab collection of Maharashtra, Kerala returnees begins in Bengaluru

The BBMP collected 1,736 swabs (until Wednesday afternoon) from people returning from Maharashtra and Kerala without negative RT-PCR certificates at nine bus stations and railway stations.

The majority of the tests were conducted at East Zone (265) and RR Nagar, while the former only had the Cantonment station in its jurisdiction. West Zone, on the other hand, tested only 30 travellers. So far, no positive cases have been reported.

Among the 1,736 returnees, 699 are from Maharashtra. Despite elaborate arrangements, people were generally seen ambling out of the station exits.

On Sunday, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) issued a circular setting up teams at nine railway and bus stations to conduct tests and verify RT-PCR negative reports. Those without negative reports were given swab tests on the spot.

Besides stations in Majestic, satellite terminals at Mysuru Road, Yeshwantpur, Kengeri and Shanthinagar, teams to test and verify certificates have been stationed at railway stations at Yeshwantpur, Cantonment and KR Puram.

BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Health) D Randeep said the teams have been able to check travellers although not 100%.

“We have put people on the job at all the prominent bus stands and exit points of railway stations within the BBMP limits. Quarantining (at hotels) has not yet started. It will commence tomorrow (Thursday)," Randeep said.

The special commissioner said the arrival timings of trains and buses have been collected from station masters and KSRTC.

"We have been able to collect almost 2,000 swabs of travellers. We are noting down their addresses and confirming their mobile numbers. They have been clearly told to remain home isolated till they hear from us with the test results," he added.

Reality check

DH visited the Yeshwanthpur railway station where officials were clearly hesitant to stop travellers randomly to check for RT-PCR negative certificates and were asking just one or two travellers every few minutes.

Dr Naveen, Health Officer, Shivajinagar, said: "We are not letting travellers exit the Bengaluru Cantonment station without a negative RT-PCR certificate and are subjecting them to swab tests.”

Dr Komala K R, Health Officer, South Zone, who supervises checks at the satellite bus station on Mysuru Road, said her team confronted 65 travellers from Kerala over the past two days. She deployed six officials on three shifts.

"Nearly 99 per cent of them carry negative certificates. We swab the one per cent who don't.

"Many alight before reaching the last stop, which is Mysuru Road. The teams include lab technicians, data entry operators, doctors and district labour officers," Dr Komala added.