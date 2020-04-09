SWR converts 270 coaches into coronavirus isolation wards

To provide quarantine facility to persons who have tested positive to the novel coronavirus or suspected to be suffering from COVID-19, the South Western Railway has converted 270 Sleeper Coaches to into isolation wards.

The coaches were converted as per the guidelines issued by the Railway Board which cleared a prototype last month. The coaches will meet the requirement of any possible exigency by the government. The protocol for using these coaches will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family welfare and same will be followed, the SWR said in a release.

The coaches are being equipped with facilities needed as per medical guidelines. Each coach will have an eight berth cabin for isolation facility. These coaches are clean, sanitized and have hygienic ambience for the patients to recover comfortably.

SWR has so far converted 270 coaches, as against the target of 312 coaches. The coach isolation prototype was issued by Railway Board on Mar 30 and coaches are being modified as under:

Modifications

Middle Berths and ladders are removed to ensure comfort and better space and plastic transparent air curtains are installed for isolation also screening

Bottle holders in each compartment for holding medical equipment as well as water bottles.

The first cabin near the bathroom will be provided with two hospital-grade plastic curtains in the aisle so that the entry and exit to the entire 8 berth cabin can be sealed off.

The cabin will be used as store/paramedic area. Oxygen cylinder will be provided by the medical department for which suitable clamping arrangement on the side berth side of this cabin.

Electric Sockets for operating electrical equipments. One bathroom and Lavatory are provided diagonally in the coach. Tap with one bucket and mug is provided in the bathroom.

Against a target of 312 coaches for SWR, 270 coaches have already been modified at workshops/divisions. The balance coaches will be completed shortly, SWR said.

Workshop Conversion Completed

Hubballi Workshop 76 Coaches

Mysuru Workshops 71 Coaches

Bengaluru Division 61 Coaches

Mysuru Division 29 Coaches

Hubballi Division 33 Coaches

SWR 270 Coaches