T20I: Traffic, parking restrictions around Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru Traffic Police have imposed traffic and parking restrictions in and around Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday in view of T20I cricket match being played between India and South Africa.

Parking will be banned on the following stretches between 2 pm and 12.30 am, the police said.

Where parking is banned

Both side parking is banned on Queens’ Road between Balekundri Circle and Queens’ Circle, both side parking is banned on M G Road between Queens’ Circle & Cauvery emporium junction, Link Road, M G Road to Cubbon Road, Rajbhavan Road, T Chowdaiah Road, Race Course Road, both side parking is banned on Central Street between Anil Kumble Circle and Shivajinagar bus stand, both side parking is banned on Cubbon Road between CTO Circle and Kamaraja Road

Junction.

Except BMTC buses, all vehicles parking is banned between Cubbon Road and Kamaraja Road Junction right up to Dickenson Road junction, St Marks Road between Cash Pharmacy junction and Anil Kumble Circle, Museum Road between M G Road and St. Marks Road till Residency Road, Kasturba Road from Queens’ Circle to Hudson Circle, Mallya Hospital Road from Siddalingaiah Circle to RRMR Circle, inside Cubbon Park, opposite Press Club and Bal Bhavan Fountain Road, Lavelle Road between Queens’ Circle and Vittal Mallya Road and between Siddalingaiah Circle and Bishop Cotton Girls’ School.

Parking spots

St Joseph Indian High School Ground near Mallya Hospital, St Joseph Boys’ High School ground on Museum Road, U B City and first floor of Shivajinagar bus stand, have been designated for those coming to watch the match 3 pm-12.30 am. KSCA members can park their vehicles at Bowring Institute.

Entry at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Gate No.1 to Gate No.6 on Cubbon Road, Gate No.7 to Gate No.11 on Link Road. Cricket match viewers are advised to approach Link Road from Anil Kumble Circle and BRV Circle and Gate No.12 to Gate No.21 on Queens’ Road.

Roads to be avoided

Queens’ Road, M G Road, Cubbon Road, Central Street between 4 pm to 7 pm and 10 pm to 12 am.

Alternate roads

Vehicles moving from Infantry Road, Balekundri Road towards CTO Circle are advised to approach Traffic Head Quarters junction and move on only on Infantry Road. Vehicles moving from Hudson Circle to Queens’ Circle are advised to take right turn at Siddalingaiah Circle and go towards Mallya Hospital Road. Vehicles from M G Road towards Queens’ Circle are advised to turn right at Webbs Junction and take Dickenson Road. Vehicles moving from Manipal Centre on Cubbon Road towards CTO Circle may turn right at BRV Junction and go towards Central Street, Shivajinagar bus stand.