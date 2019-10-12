TDR scam: HC refuses to quash FIR

The high court refused to quash the first information report (FIR) filed by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) connected to the transferable development rights (TDR) scam.

Justice P S Dinesh Kumar pronounced the judgement on Friday, which was reserved last month on an appeal filed by S Krishna Lal, the then BBMP assistant executive engineer, seeking to quash on the FIR.

The court accepted the ACB’s argument that the TDR was allotted to those who did not exist, causing crores of rupees loss to the exchequer.

The petitioner is a government official involved in the TDR scam. Only after the completion of the investigation, we can know how much the officer is involved in the scam, and also about others involved in this, the ACB submitted.