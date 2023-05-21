Techie dies in Bengaluru as vehicle gets submerged at flooded underpass

A 23-year-old woman died on Sunday after the vehicle she was travelling in submerged at a flooded KR Circle underpass as a thunderstorm barrelled across the city dumping heavy rain and uprooting trees.

According to the BBMP, 23 trees fell in just one hour across the city. Most of water-logging and tree-fall complaints came from North, West and South.

And the IMD warned of more rain for the next four days.

The deceased woman, Bhanu Rekha, hailed from Andhra Pradesh and was employed with Infosys. She lived in Pragati Nagar near Electronic City.

Rekha was travelling along with six members of her family visiting from Vijayawada in a rented MUV when the tragedy struck.



The driver of the car, Harish Gowda, said they were heading towards Corporation Circle when the vehicle stopped in the flooded underpass.

“The water levels were relatively low as the car entered (the underpass). I could see that the car engine was off as soon as the vehicle got into the water. I shouted asking them to get out. But, in a matter of a few minutes, the car was submerged,” Mohammed Bilal, who was on his two-wheeler, said.

Passersby and Fire and Emergency Services personnel from the High Grounds Station led rescue efforts following which Rekha was shifted to a private hospital on Nrupathunga Road.

But members of her family and people involved in the rescue efforts alleged that the hospital refused to administer her immediate treatment.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of Rs five lakh to the family.

Though there is no official hospital version on the cause of death yet, the CM told reporters that too much water had gone into her body (since she could not get out of the car), causing her death.

Siddaramaiah said a barricade preventing vehicles from entering the underpass had fallen in the heavy rain.

More rain

The IMD warned of more rain for the next four days. Most parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday.

According to data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre’s (KSNDMC) Varuna Mitra dashboard, as of 9 pm on Sunday, Rajmahal Guttahalli in the West Zone received the highest rainfall (66 mm), followed by Kottegepalya in RR Nagar (54 mm).

“Owing to the trough, the quantity of rain has increased. Once the trough weakens, the rains will reduce. Evening or night showers are likely. The rains could be accompanied by thunderstorms,” said A Prasad, senior scientist, IMD Bengaluru.