Tender process: Activist files complaint with ACB

Social activist A Alam Pasha has alleged that the rural development department, which was until recently headed by K S Eshwarappa gave just eight days for contractors to participate in the tenders of various works amounting to Rs 5,500 crore, instead of providing 30 days. The short period, he said, had been done to favour contractors of their choice.

“The department has also violated the state government’s rule of appointing a retired judge to vet tender documents. Works worth Rs 15,000 crore were awarded without getting approval of the technical committee,” Pasha said during a press conference in the city on Monday.

He has also filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate the tender process followed by the department.

Pasha said the demand for 40% commission in exchange of getting contracts exists in most departments. He also held that previous governments run by the Congress and JD(S) are also responsible for the increase in corruption.

“The previous governments ensured that the Lokayukta was a dead institution. By doing this, the ministers are able to pocket 40% commission without the fear of getting caught,” he said.

