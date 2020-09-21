The Lead: Captain Manivannan on Covid-19 control in Bengaluru's Bommanahalli

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, Captain Manivannan talks about Covid-19 control in Bengaluru's Bommanahalli.

Ahmed Shariff: Hi, this is Ahmed Shariff. And welcome to the Lead from DH Radio. As of September 20 midnight, the Covid-19 cases in India according to the DH tracker are:

Total infected: 54,82,958

Active: 10,07,074

Recovered: 43,87,591

Dead: 87,835

It's been months since we have been in the pandemic. What next?

Today, we are in conversation with Captain Manivannan, the zonal coordinator of Bommanahaalli zone.

Welcome to DH podcast, sir.

Captain Manivannan: Thank you, very much.

Ahmed: My first question to you is, can you chart for us the current situation in Bommanahalli and how it came to where it is now?

Captain: I must say that it all started in the second week of July. Our Hon. Minister for primary education Shri Suresh Kumar sir took charge of Bommanahalli Zone and I was appointed as the Zonal coordinator to coordinate the works under the guidance of Suresh Kumar sir. We took a lot of learnings from the BBMP which was doing the work. So, the BBMP Joint commissioner and the two MLAs, Mr Satish Readdy and J Krishnappa sir, and both the MPs: Tejaswi Surya sir and D K Suresh sir, they have been extremely supportive and they shared their insights. The first two-three weeks, almost every alternate day we had meetings with the people's representatives: the Mayor, the Deputy Mayor, the corporators. Two weeks we spent on the consultation process, extensively. The Hon. minister used to visit every alternate day to every ward. He has visited all 16 wards. We gathered all our information and realised what needs to be done and the team under the able leadership of the joint commissioner, who was the moving spirit behind this entire team; he and his deputy health officer— the zone has two senior officers one is the joint commissioner and the other is the health office. These two people... The health officer because it's a pandemic and health-related thing. Both of them had to work together and they did wonderful work...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.