Think pollution is just outdoors? Dangers lurking within four walls too

By Kapil Kajal

While conventional knowledge dictates that much of the air pollution is caused by vehicles, industries and burning of biomass, one would be mistaken to assume they are safe indoors. Experts say rising indoor air pollution is no less a threat.

Dr H Paramesh, a paediatric pulmonologist and professor with the Divecha Center for Climate Change at the Indian Institute of Science, mentioned that presence of dust mites in the atmosphere increases the possibility of triggering asthma by 60%.

He said even cockroaches can cause asthma. When one inhales the dry stool of the cockroach, it can give rise to dangerous ailments, he added.

Using choolha dangerous

A study on indoor air pollution in India carried out by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) stated that radon (a colourless, odorless gas), asbestos, pesticides, heavy metals, volatile organic matter, environmental tobacco smoke and the combustion products of biomass fuels are major sources of indoor pollutants.

Biological pollutants like dust mites, moulds, pollen, and infectious agents produced in stagnant water, mattresses, carpets and humidifiers also pollute the indoor air, the study revealed.

Dr Paramesh highlighted that if one person smokes in a house, there is a three-fold increase in asthma in children. Using a choolha for cooking is equivalent to smoking 400 cigarettes in an hour, and if agriculture waste is used as cooking fuel, the prevalence of pneumonia increases by 10.5 times, he added.

Health impacted

Another NCBI study on incense smoke stated that fumes from a typical incense stick contain particulate matter, multiple organic compounds and gases such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide, and can cause airway dysfunction when inhaled.

Dr Shashidhara Gangaiah, a paediatrician with the Center for Science Spirituality in Bengaluru, stated that there could be short- and long-term impact of indoor air pollution. While the short-term effects include watery eyes, headaches, sinusitis, allergies, sneezing, bronchitis, dizziness and pneumonia, the long-term effects are respiratory disorders like asthma, allergic rhinitis, heart disorders and nerve disorder.

“The children in the city are prone to well-known allergic rhinitis, asthma and wheezing. Illness associated with lung infection, bronchitis and flu are common especially in small kids and older people, whose lung systems are weak,” he added.

According to a study published by Dr Paramesh, 8% of children snore in their sleep and another 1% suffer from obstructive sleep apnoea syndrome. The study stated that children gasp for breath during sleep and that can result in heart failure. Apart from this, exposure to the pollutants causes loss of memory and skin rashes.

Be aware, address issue: Scientists

Experts say that indoor pollution can happen from everyday products. To address the issue, thorough awareness about causes of concern is crucial, stated Dr Paramesh. He added that smoking within the four walls and wall-to-wall carpets should be avoided. He insisted on having indoor plants and managing cockroach infestation.

Dr Yellapa Reddy, the Governing Council Member of the Foundation for Ecological Security of India, said a house should be cleaned often with a focus to remove dust, pollen and other indoor pollutants. He mentioned that rugs and carpets collect a lot of dust and thus, should be cleaned properly. Irritants like mosquito coils, incense sticks and other cleaning products that have harmful chemicals shouldn’t be used at all, he advised.

To address the issue of indoor air pollution, residents are using air purifiers. The companies selling them claim that they are effective, but experts believe otherwise. Dr Karl Mehta, a pulmonologist with Dr Moin Obesity Hospital, highlighted that air purifiers fail when there is cross ventilation in the room and in a closed room, air conditioners are enough. He added that air purifiers are ineffective in Bengaluru and don't help prevent any respiratory diseases. However, he mentioned, it is recommended for the terminally ill patients.

(Author is Mumbai - based freelance writer and a member of 101Reporters.com, a pan-India network of grassroots reporters.)