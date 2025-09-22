Erstwhile royal family all set for Dasara at Mysuru Palace

<p>Mysuru: The erstwhile royal family is all set for the Sharannavarathri festivities in the Mysuru Palace.</p><p>On September 22, Monday, the first day of Dasara, between 5.30 am to 5.45 am, 'Simha' (face of lion) would be fixed to the golden throne. Between 9.55 am to 10.15 am, there would be 'Kankana Dharana' for Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja (YKC) Wadiyar at Chamundi Thotti. Then there would be 'Kankana Dharana' for Trishika Devi Wadiyar at Vanivilasa Devara Mane. </p><p>At 11.30 am, Pattada Aane (elephant), Pattada Kudure (horse) and Pattada Hasu (cow) will arrive at Sawar Thotti. At 11.50 am, YKC Wadiyar will arrive at Ambavilas Durbar Hall and Kalasha Puja, Simhasana (throne) Puja will commence. Between 12.42 pm to 12.58 pm, YKC Wadiyar will ascend the throne and hold Khasagi Durbar. Between 2.05 pm to 2.15 pm, idol of Goddess Sri Chamundeshwari Devi will be brought from Chamundi Thotti to Kannadi Thotti. </p>.Cultural capital Mysuru set for 11 day Naada Habba .<p>YKC Wadiyar will hold a private Durbar for 15 minutes around 7 pm on the first 10 days. People are not allowed for the Durbar from 2020, after the Covid pandemic. </p><p>On September 29, between 10.10 am to 10.30 am, YKC Wadiyar will perform Saraswathi Puja at Kannadi Thotti. On the same day Kalarathri rituals would be held at Kannadi Thotti after evening Durbar. On September 30, 'Durgastami' rituals will be held. </p><p>On October 1, on Mahanavami, at 6 am, Chandi Homa will be performed at Chandi Homa room, Poornahuthi will be offered at 9.15 am. At 6.45 am Pattada Aane, Pattada Kudure and Pattada Hasu will arrive at Aane Baagilu. Between 7.30 am to 7.42 am, Khas Ayudhas (private arms) would be sent to Sri Kodi Someshwaraswamy temple. Between 8 am to 8.40 am Khas Ayudhas would be brought back to Kalyana Mantapa through Aane Baagilu. At 10.15 am Pattada Aane, Pattada Kudure and Pattada Hasu will arrive again at Aane Baagilu. At 10.45 am YKC Wadiyar will arrive at Kalyana Mantapa. Between 10.55 am and 11.15 am, YKC Wadiyar will commence Ayudha Puja. After evening Darbar, there would be Simha Visarjane (removal of lion face from the throne), Kankana Visarjane of YKC Wadiyar at Khas Devara Mane and Kankana Visarjane of Trishika Wadiyar at Vanivilasa Devara Mane. Later YKC Wadiyar and Trishika Devi would arrive at Amaladevatha Sannidhi for darshan. Later, there would be Dafthar (office) pooje at Ambavilas thotti.</p><p>On October 2, on Vijayadashami, at 9.30 am Pattada Aane, Pattada Kudure and Pattada Hasu will arrive at Aane Bagilu. Later Utthara Puja to Khas Ayudhas would commence at Kalyana Mantapa at 10 am. Between 10.50 am to 11.10 am, YKC Wadiyar will take up Vijaya Yathre and do Shami Puja near Bhuvaneshwari Devi temple. After Vijaya Yathre, Goddess Sri Chamundeshwari Devi will be brought back from Kannadi Thotti to Chamundi Thotti. </p><p>DCF I B Prabhu Gowda informed that Dasara Elephant Srikanta will participate as Pattada Aane and Ekalavya as Nishaane Aane for the private Dasara rituals by the erstwhile royal family at Mysuru Palace.</p>