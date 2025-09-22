Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Erstwhile royal family all set for Dasara at Mysuru Palace

YKC Wadiyar will hold a private Durbar for 15 minutes around 7 pm on the first 10 days. People are not allowed for the Durbar from 2020, after the Covid pandemic.
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 22:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 September 2025, 22:52 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruMysuru PalaceDasara

Follow us on :

Follow Us