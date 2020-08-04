This Bengaluru school tells parents to pay fees as they wish

When there were instances of some of the private unaided schools in the city allegedly increasing fees even during Covid-19 pandemic, this school has told parents 'Pay as you wish.'

The Freethinking School, which follows the Montessori method of education, has allowed the parents to pay fees according to their capacity and whenever it is convenient for them.

The parents can also get admission at the school for the wards of their helpers, drivers or other employees. The school said it would manage the rest of the amount until 2021.

Sandy Philip, Directress of The Freethinking School, said: "In harmony with this spirit of freedom, the programme is offered free to frontline Asha workers, nurses and other Covid warriors. It has been my dream to take Montessori to masses. My vision was always to make quality education accessible, reachable and affordable, and this helps me achieve that."