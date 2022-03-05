Thousands of unorganised workers protest for better wages

Thousands of Anganwadi and mid-day meal workers, auto-rickshaw drivers, and labourers from other unorganised sectors took out a massive protest rally in the heart of Bengaluru on Friday in support of their various demands.

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) brought together the State Anganwadi Workers' Association, the Federation of Karnataka Auto Rickshaw Drivers, the Karnataka State Federation of Mid-Day Meal Employees and other trade unions for the 'Budget Session Chalo' protest rally at Freedom Park.

Thousands of workers from across Karnataka took part in the rally.

S Varalakshmi, state president, CITU, accused the state government of "failing" to fulfil the promises it had made to lakhs of workers of the unorganised sectors. She said daily-wage labourers, Anganwadi workers and attendants and mid-day meal employees had been facing several problems and were even denied the minimum wages.

"We had staged several demonstrations in an effort to draw the state government’s attention. The government promised to resolve the issues but has failed to keep its word," Varalakshmi said.

The protestors' demands include minimum monthly wages of Rs 24,000, the allocation of Rs 500 crore to the Labour Welfare Board and a minimum wage for Anganwadi assistants.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh visited Freedom Park and interacted with the protesting workers. The protest was called off after he promised to raise their demands with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Traffic crippled

The protest rally spilt over into roads adjoining Freedom Park, bringing traffic to a halt. In particular, vehicular movement came to a halt or slowed down considerably on Ambedkar Veedhi, Seshadri Road, Anand Rao Circle, KG Road, Mysore Bank Circle, KR Circle and Palace Road.

