Three-storey building in Nagarbhavi tilts after downpour, develops cracks

The night-long heavy rain left a three-storey building tilted in Poornachandra Layout in Nagarbhavi.
The building, which was seen leaning backwards, also developed cracks.
Bengaluru building collapses show loopholes in by-laws
Wary after the recent spate of crumbling buildings, BBMP officials rushed to the spot and evacuated the residents.
Built just six years ago
Sources said the building was constructed just six years ago.
“At the outset, we can see that the building has been constructed on a stormwater drain (SWD). No engineer will approve a plan for construction on the SWD. It is quite obvious that the building doesn’t have any permissions,” said B Reddy Shankar Babu, Zonal Commissioner, RR Nagar.
BBMP officials have been instructed to evacuate the residents and barricade the building. “A structural assessment will be ordered and a notice will be issued to the owners,” a BBMP official said.
