Building in Nagarbhavi develops cracks after downpour

Three-storey building in Nagarbhavi tilts after downpour, develops cracks

Officials said the six-year-old structure is built over stormwater drains

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 05 2021, 05:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 17:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The night-long heavy rain left a three-storey building tilted in Poornachandra Layout in Nagarbhavi.

The building, which was seen leaning backwards, also developed cracks.

Wary after the recent spate of crumbling buildings, BBMP officials rushed to the spot and evacuated the residents.

Built just six years ago

Sources said the building was constructed just six years ago.

“At the outset, we can see that the building has been constructed on a stormwater drain (SWD). No engineer will approve a plan for construction on the SWD. It is quite obvious that the building doesn’t have any permissions,” said B Reddy Shankar Babu, Zonal Commissioner, RR Nagar.

BBMP officials have been instructed to evacuate the residents and barricade the building. “A structural assessment will be ordered and a notice will be issued to the owners,” a BBMP official said.

