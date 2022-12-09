Bengaluru: 3-week deadline to decongest Hope Farm Jn

Three-week deadline to decongest Hope Farm Junction

The new traffic police boss visited Whitefield and surrounding areas and ordered measures to ease congestion

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 09 2022, 01:20 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2022, 03:59 ist
Traffic in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo

M A Saleem, the new traffic police boss, has given the Whitefield and KR Puram traffic cops a three-week deadline to decongest the dreaded Hope Farm Junction in eastern Bengaluru. 

Saleem visited Whitefield and the surrounding areas on Tuesday and ordered the following measures to ease congestion: 

1) All BMTC buses should park at designated bus stops instead of halting at the Hope Farm Junction. 

2) No parking shall be allowed on the main roads where parking is banned. 

3) The traffic signal at the Hope Farm Junction should be downgraded from the present four phases to three phases. 

4) The one-way around the Hoodi Junction should be changed to a two-way in view of the metro work. 

5) At the Big Bazaar junction, traffic should flow in a rotary manner by using the new road developed by the BBMP. This is to eliminate the traffic signal at the intersection. 

6) All heavy and medium vehicles carrying more than 7.5 tonnes should be prohibited during morning and evening peak hours. 

7) Traffic cops should be posted at all crossroads to regulate traffic. During weekends, more cops should be deployed near Phoenix Marketcity and other malls.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
traffic
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Air India plans to refurbish legacy wide-body fleet

Air India plans to refurbish legacy wide-body fleet

Cricket: Sehwag, Prasad slam India's outdated approach

Cricket: Sehwag, Prasad slam India's outdated approach

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

The bulldozing of India

The bulldozing of India

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

 