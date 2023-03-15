Ticket inspector suspended for ‘misbehaving’ with woman at Bengaluru railway station

The South Western Railway (SWR) said it had suspended a ticket inspector for misbehaving with a woman passenger when she was getting off a train at the KR Puram station on Tuesday.

Santosh, a deputy chief ticket inspector at the KR Puram railway station, allegedly pulled the woman as she got off the Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru Humsafar Express (Train No 22863). He was allegedly drunk at the time.

The Humsafar Express had halted at KR Puram to cross with another train before chugging to its final destination.

Santosh, who wasn’t posted on the Humsafar Express, demanded that the woman produce her ticket and allegedly pulled her.

The woman replied that she had the ticket and demanded to know why he had pulled her.

Santosh yelled back at her: “This is my job. Show me the ticket and go. This is not your house. You bl***y,” she is heard saying in a video posted on Twitter.

A group of men rush to the woman’s rescue and confront Santosh, demanding why he was talking to a woman in such a manner. “He’s drunk. Call the police,” one of them says.

In a statement, the railways said that the Humsafar Express didn’t have a stoppage at KR Puram and reiterated that Santosh wasn’t posted on the train.

He has been suspended with immediate effect pending an investigation, it added.