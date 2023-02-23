Ticketless travel fines in Jan bring BMTC Rs 6.7 lakh

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) earned Rs 6.7 lakh by penalising ticketless travellers in January 2023.

In a statement, the agency said that it had intensified checks on buses running in and around Bengaluru city to detect ticketless travel.

BMTC staff checked 16,226 trips and penalised 3,591 ticketless passengers during the month, collecting Rs 6.77 lakh in fines. As many as 1,521 cases were registered against conductors for dereliction of duty.

The BMTC also penalised 322 male passengers for occupying ladies' seats and fined them Rs 32,200, the statement added.