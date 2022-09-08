Torrential rains in Bengaluru, red alert for coastal Karnataka

Rains in Bengaluru, red alert for coastal Karnataka

Major traffic jams are expected on the Marathahalli Outer Ring Road stretch if rains continue to lash

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 08 2022, 11:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2022, 11:12 ist
Vehicles wade through the waterlogged Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

Authorities are worried in Bengaluru, as rains are lashing the tech corridor areas of the city since early morning on Thursday. Sarjapur Road and Marathahalli stretches have started to receive rains. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of rainfall till September 11 in Bengaluru.

Bellandur, Kaikondralli and Soulu lakes are overflowing and water has started gushing towards residential localities. If rains don't stop, many more regions are likely to come under water. Water-logging continued at EcoSpace Business Park.

Major traffic jams are expected on the Marathahalli Outer Ring Road stretch if rains continue to lash. Authorities heaved a sigh of relief when the rain seemed to have come down on Wednesday. There was no heavy downpour throughout the night and the water level on Sarjapur Road had come down drastically allowing smooth flow of traffic.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains till September 11. Unprecedented rains have thrown life out of gear in silicon city, especially those residing in Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones in the Bengaluru East have started moving out of their houses as the drinking water supply and basic amenities are severely hit.

Adding to the woes, more regions of Karnataka state are warned of heavy rainfall. The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi have been given red alert for Thursday. Orange alert has been issued to Chikkamagalur, Kodagu, and north Karnataka districts Belagavi, Bidar and Raichur on Friday.

Thunderous rainfall is predicted in these districts and authorities have predicted heavy rains in three coastal districts. Yellow alert has been issued to Bagalkot, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Bidar, Raichur, Ballary, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Davanagere, Mysuru, Mandya till September 11.

