Trade unions stand in unity with protesting wrestlers in Bengaluru

The Joint Committee of Trade Unions (JCTU) organised a protest at Freedom Park on Thursday in solidarity with the wrestlers protesting in Delhi.

Responding to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's call for nationwide action, leaders of various central unions converged on Freedom Park for a symbolic protest to condemn the government's inaction into investigating the sexual harassment complaints against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, BJP MP and president of the Wrestling Federation of India.

The crowd unanimously called for Singh's arrest and for the commencement of due legal proceedings against him. They also condemned the action of the Delhi police against the protesting wrestlers on the day of the Parliament inauguration on May 28.

Several of them expressed disapproval with recommendations of negotiation with the government and instead called for immediate and responsible action from the government. "The government's lack of action against the accused goes against the Beti Bachao Movement it initiated," one of them said.

JCTU state convener K V Bhat noted that the committee plans to hold another protest in association with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha at Freedom Park on June 5.