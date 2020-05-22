Traffic head constable tests COVID-19 positive in Bengaluru

A traffic head constable, deployed in Pulakeshi Nagar (Frazer Town) traffic police station in East Bengaluru, tested positive of COVID-19. He has been subjected to medical tests for reconfirmation. He and a woman police constable who travelled along with him and worked together have been quarantined.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East- Traffic), M Narayan, the constable aged around 35 years tested positive of COVID-19. He was subjected to test at CV Raman hospital in Indiranagar on May 20. His report came on Thursday around 11.30 pm confirming that he was infected by the novel coronavirus.

He used to ferry a woman police constable to work, both of them have been quarantined at a BBMP-designated isolation centre.

According to a senior officer, the head constable and the woman constable were deployed to work in the same location and he was also dropping her to her paying guest accommodation in Hennur on his bike after duty hours. So, she was also tested for COVID-19 but her reports are awaited.

The head constable's primary reports have confirmed he is positive and his reconfirmation reports from the hospital authorities are yet to be out. However, the BBMP officials have reached the police station and sanitised the premises and it's surrounding. If the reconfirmation report finds him positive of COVID-19, more number of police personal from the police station will be sent for quarantine, the officer added.

The BBMP and health department officials have already started collecting details of the head constable's travel history, his primary and secondary contacts. They are also checking how he got infected with COVID-19. It is suspected that he may have come in contact with an infected person while checking the motor vehicles on duty or may have gone to the adjacent containment area, Shivaji Nagar.

