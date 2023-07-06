Traffic police collect Rs 22.50 lakh in one day in Bengaluru

A day after the traffic fine rebate period was extended until September 9, Bengaluru Traffic Police collected a total of Rs 22,49,600, clearing 7,216 cases of traffic violations.

About 2,967 cases were cleared via the personal digital assistants (PDAs) at various traffic police stations, bringing in a total of Rs 9,31,400. About 91 cases were cleared via the Karnataka State Police application, bringing the traffic police Rs 33,750.

Around 4,115 cases were cleared via Bengaluru One, raking Rs 12,73,250 while 43 cases were cleared via the automation centres, bringing in Rs 11,200.