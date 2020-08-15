Traffic snarl at Nelamangala toll plaza as thousands leave Bengaluru for weekend

Bumper to bumper traffic was seen at Nelamangala Toll as weekend holiday combined with the auspcious last Saturday of Shravana led to a sudden increase in the number of vehicles exiting Bengaluru, with even ambulances struck in the jam.

Notorious for its jams during the weekends, holidays and festival eve, Nelamangala toll had been relatively free since the beginning of Covid-19 crisis in March. The only exeption was on the eve of lockdowns, especially when people left Bengaluru to escape the one-week lockdown from July 14.

Sources in the toll plaza said a steady stream of vehicles started leaving Bengaluru early on Saturday morning. By 8 am, there were long queues at the toll booth. Within the next two hours, the entire plaza was choked with the seven exit points struggling.

All exit points at the plaza are equipped with the FASTag. However, toll officials were not available for comment on the reason for the delay.

A source said many people go to temples for poojas during the last Saturday of auspicious month of Shravana. "Add to that the closure of government and private offices on account of Independence Day and the number of people leaving the city goes up further," he said, adding that even ambulances were stuck for a brief period in the long snarl that stretched to Gorguntepalya flyover.

The traffic, however, was streamlined at the next toll plaza near Nelamangala. NHAI has plans to increase the exit gates at the Doddakarenahalli plaza near Nelamangala to ensure free flow of traffic.