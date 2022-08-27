Trains to Bengaluru airport: SWR reaches out to companies for information

In an effort to make train operations to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) effective and viable, the railways on Friday held meeting with several companies and suggested the airport authorities to conduct a survey of the employees to understand their travel preferences.

Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh held a meeting at KIA with various stakeholders to understand first-hand the needs of the daily commuters, especially employees.

About 40 human resource managers from different companies operating at the Kempegowda International Airport attended the interactive meeting where the railway officials made a presentation to highlight the current operations.

Suggestions given during the discussions included change in train time table in accordance with the shift schedule of major companies and stoppages at more en-route stations.

The DRM suggested that the airport authorities conduct a survey to understand the requirement of train services and stoppages from employees. He sought a clear proposal with a required time table that is convenient with their work shifts and an estimate of the number of employees likely to utilise the train services.