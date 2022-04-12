Trio fights with foe, vents anger on parked vehicles

Two men who had gone on a rampage smashing dozens of vehicles last month were actually venting their ire at someone else.

Sagar and Ashok, both from Moodalapalya in western Bengaluru, along with another man named Prajwal had vandalised more than 30 stationary vehicles in Kamakshipalya, Annapoorneshwari Nagar, Vijayanagar, and Govindarajanagar police station limits on the night of March 8. Among the vehicles were an SUV, several cars, and auto-rickshaws.

Police tracked them down by noting the registration number of their motorcycle through CCTV footage.

Police initially believed Sagar, Ashok and Prajwal had fought with an acquaintance at a bar in Pattegarapalya. The acquaintance’s bike had brushed against their motorcycle, leading to a fight. Locals intervened and sent the man away.

The trio stayed in the bar, drank more alcohol and decided to teach the acquaintance a lesson. They went looking for him in Kamakshipalya but didn’t find him. Frustrated, they vented their anger on parked vehicles.

In Kamakshipalya alone, they smashed the windscreens of more than 12 vehicles and targeted more than 20 vehicles elsewhere.

But there is more to it than meets the eye.

Police have found out that the acquaintance with whom the trio had fought is one Vinaya Naik whose wife had sent some messages to Sagar. Naik became furious after learning about this and picked a fight with Sagar at the bar.

