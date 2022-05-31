Tussle between DULT officials, vendors at Gandhi Bazaar

Tussle between DULT officials and vendors over Gandhi Bazaar Main Road

Last month, a group of residents and vendors had protested opposing the pedestrianisation of the street and submitted an alternate plan for their consultation

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 31 2022, 14:38 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 14:38 ist

The vendors and residents of Bengaluru’s iconic Gandhi Bazaar got into a tussle with the officials from the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) and BBMP over the redevelopment of Gandhi Bazaar Main Road. The scuffle took place at an exhibition organised to display the plans the civic body has sketched out for the redevelopment of the street.

While the DULT officials said that the redevelopment plans were made based on the inputs from all the stakeholders, the vendors across the street argued that pedestrianisation would only harm their business. 

Last month, a group of residents and vendors had protested opposing the pedestrianisation of the street and submitted an alternate plan for their consultation.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Gandhi Bazaar

What's Brewing

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

'Hidden gems' of Karnataka unexplored by tourists

'Hidden gems' of Karnataka unexplored by tourists

IPL unearths next gen of fast bowlers

IPL unearths next gen of fast bowlers

 