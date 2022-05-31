Tussle between DULT officials and vendors over Gandhi Bazaar Main Road

The vendors and residents of Bengaluru’s iconic Gandhi Bazaar got into a tussle with the officials from the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) and BBMP over the redevelopment of Gandhi Bazaar Main Road. The scuffle took place at an exhibition organised to display the plans the civic body has sketched out for the redevelopment of the street.

While the DULT officials said that the redevelopment plans were made based on the inputs from all the stakeholders, the vendors across the street argued that pedestrianisation would only harm their business.

Last month, a group of residents and vendors had protested opposing the pedestrianisation of the street and submitted an alternate plan for their consultation.