Two die in fatal accidents in North Bengaluru

Two men died in road accidents in northern Bengaluru early Sunday, police said.

Mithun Reddy (28), a Chikkaballapur native, was riding from Avalahalli, Rajanukunte, when he hit a tree after losing control of his two-wheeler near Harohalli Lake in ISRO Layout around 1.30 am. He suffered severe head injuries. A friend, who was on the pillion, suffered minor injuries. Reddy died in hospital shortly afterwards, Yelahanka traffic police said.

Later that morning, a 22-year-old software engineer from Punjab died in a road accident involving his motorcycle and a car.

Devanahalli police said that around 5.30 am, Ashish Kumar was riding to Nandi Hills with a friend. A car going in the same direction hit his bike near Kannamangala Gate, causing Kumar to fall and sustain severe head injuries.

He was taken to a hospital nearby, where he died after two hours. Police have arrested the car driver.