Two die in fatal accidents in North Bengaluru

Two men died in road accidents in northern Bengaluru early Sunday, police said.
Mithun Reddy (28), a Chikkaballapur native, was riding from Avalahalli, Rajanukunte, when he hit a tree after losing control of his two-wheeler near Harohalli Lake in ISRO Layout around 1.30 am. He suffered severe head injuries. A friend, who was on the pillion, suffered minor injuries. Reddy died in hospital shortly afterwards, Yelahanka traffic police said.
Also Read | Man kills lover after celebrating her birthday in Bengaluru, arrested
Later that morning, a 22-year-old software engineer from Punjab died in a road accident involving his motorcycle and a car.
Devanahalli police said that around 5.30 am, Ashish Kumar was riding to Nandi Hills with a friend. A car going in the same direction hit his bike near Kannamangala Gate, causing Kumar to fall and sustain severe head injuries.
He was taken to a hospital nearby, where he died after two hours. Police have arrested the car driver.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Are you making these retirement planning mistakes?
There's a difference between 40% & 5%: KBG on graft
The great dilemma of a first-time voter
A smart fix for city's trash trouble
Veiled man unmasked in Kenyan women's chess tournament
Diljit Dosanjh creates Coachella history
Centre plans to make high-end 'Aspirational toilets'
Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak
Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe
Iraq's ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change