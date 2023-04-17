Two die in fatal accidents in North Bengaluru

A 22-year-old software engineer from Punjab died in a road accident involving his motorcycle and a car

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 17 2023, 00:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 06:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two men died in road accidents in northern Bengaluru early Sunday, police said. 

Mithun Reddy (28), a Chikkaballapur native, was riding from Avalahalli, Rajanukunte, when he hit a tree after losing control of his two-wheeler near Harohalli Lake in ISRO Layout around 1.30 am. He suffered severe head injuries. A friend, who was on the pillion, suffered minor injuries. Reddy died in hospital shortly afterwards, Yelahanka traffic police said. 

Later that morning, a 22-year-old software engineer from Punjab died in a road accident involving his motorcycle and a car. 

Devanahalli police said that around 5.30 am, Ashish Kumar was riding to Nandi Hills with a friend. A car going in the same direction hit his bike near Kannamangala Gate, causing Kumar to fall and sustain severe head injuries. 

He was taken to a hospital nearby, where he died after two hours. Police have arrested the car driver. 

