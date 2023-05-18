Uber ride in Bengaluru shows 71 minutes as waiting time

Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic woes and tormenting cab and auto fares, but it seems that it has outdone its usual reputation. A screenshot shared by a commuter has left people perplexed where the waiting time was 71 minutes for an Uber auto booking.

The screenshot was shared by Anushank Jain with the caption "Huge respect for him if he actually shows up. #peakbengaluru"

Also Read | Ola driver robbed by cab riders in Gurugram

Huge respect for him if he actually shows up. #peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/6rQt1TswPU — Anushank Jain (@madmax_anushank) May 16, 2023

This created a buzz on Twitter, with people being curious to know if he waited for 71 minutes while others passed sarcastic comments about the situation.

“At least you can rely on it, but for me it's different, it shows 6 min after booking it shows 11 min after a few minutes it starts showing 16 min and then again waiting and most of the time after so much waiting it shows "cancelled" and waiting for another driver,” one user said.

At least you can rely on it, but for me it's different, it shows 6 min after booking it shows 11 min after a few minutes it starts showing 16 min and then again waiting and most of the time after so much waiting it shows "cancelled" and waiting for another driver. — Supriya Subramanian (@supriya2575) May 18, 2023

Another user suggested sending the screenshot to the HR of the companies that ask employees to work from office.

"This tweet screenshot should be sent to all respected HR managers of 'work from office' companies in Bengaluru."

The tweet that went viral caught the attention of Uber and they apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Hey Gautham, we apologise for the disruption this may have caused in your plans. Completing trip requests is something we encourage amongst all drivers. Please share your registered email ID and phone number via Direct Message for us to promptly follow up. https://t.co/1WqzzOmdKe — Uber India Support (@UberINSupport) May 17, 2023

Last year, cab aggregators were warned by the government on inconsistent pricing and other violations which had been bothering commuters for a while.