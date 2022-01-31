Violence at Bangalore University campus; many hurt as police lathi-charge students

Violence broke out on the Jnanabharati Campus of Bangalore University on Monday morning after the city police resorted to hitting protesting student activists of Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat (ABVP) with lathis (sticks).

The activists were protesting against the delay in issuance of marks cards for almost two years by the University.

Student leaders told DH that several students, especially females who were protesting, were severely hurt and have been hospitalised.

"There was another protest led by a different students' organisation and they wanted us to call off our protests. But when we refused, they tried to attack us and the police resorted to lathi charge," Tejas Reddy, one of the protesting students and a member of the ABVP said.



While the ABVP was protesting against the delay in issuance of marks cards, another organisation comprising Bangalore University Post Graduate and Research Scholars was protesting condemning the recent incident of a district judge asking officials to remove the photo of Dr BR Ambedkar during the 73 Republic Day programme in Raichur.

According to protesting students, a female student was profusely bleeding from the head after she was allegedly beaten up by the police during the lathi charge. However, the jurisdictional police officials denied any such incident.

