Several injured as police lathi-charge BU students

Violence at Bangalore University campus; many hurt as police lathi-charge students

Jurisdictional police officials denied any such incident took place

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS,
  • Jan 31 2022, 13:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2022, 13:11 ist
Screengrab taken from video footage. Credit: Special Arrangement

Violence broke out on the Jnanabharati Campus of Bangalore University on Monday morning after the city police resorted to hitting protesting student activists of Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat (ABVP) with lathis (sticks).

The activists were protesting against the delay in issuance of marks cards for almost two years by the University.

Student leaders told DH that several students, especially females who were protesting, were severely hurt and have been hospitalised.

"There was another protest led by a different students' organisation and they wanted us to call off our protests. But when we refused, they tried to attack us and the police resorted to lathi charge," Tejas Reddy, one of the protesting students and a member of the ABVP said.
 
While the ABVP was protesting against the delay in issuance of marks cards, another organisation comprising Bangalore University Post Graduate and Research Scholars was protesting condemning the recent incident of a district judge asking officials to remove the photo of Dr BR Ambedkar during the 73 Republic Day programme in Raichur.

According to protesting students, a female student was profusely bleeding from the head after she was allegedly beaten up by the police during the lathi charge. However, the jurisdictional police officials denied any such incident.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bangalore University
Bangalore
Karnataka

What's Brewing

In food world, debate rages about recipe plagiarism

In food world, debate rages about recipe plagiarism

The cost of Taliban takeover for Pakistan

The cost of Taliban takeover for Pakistan

DH Radio: What is the significance of Economic Survey?

DH Radio: What is the significance of Economic Survey?

DH Toon | Nathuram Godse's prominence grows in India

DH Toon | Nathuram Godse's prominence grows in India

‘Stealth’ Omicron variant could slow case decline

‘Stealth’ Omicron variant could slow case decline

 