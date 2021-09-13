Viral video of dangerous joyride 'near Sankey Road' jolts cops into action

The traffic police have taken up a suo motu case on a bunch of youngsters who drove a Mercedes-Benz recklessly, the video of which was aired by several media outlets.

The incident, reportedly from Saturday night, drew a lot of flak as memory of the ghastly accident in Koramangala remains fresh.

The video of the latest incident shows several young men and women seated in the car with windows and the roof open. They are also seen dancing.

In a news release, K M Shantharaju, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East), said that the street on which the car was moving looked like the street next to Sankey Road in Sadashivanagar. “It was observed in the video that the youngsters were sitting on the windows, and the car was travelling dangerously. A suo moto case has been booked and the vehicle has already been seized,” he said.

Asked if the youngsters involved were drunk, the DCP said that details were yet to be uncovered in the investigation.

Police have invoked IPC sections 279 (rash or negligent driving in a public way) and 336 (punishment for rash or negligent driving that endangers human life or personal safety of others) in the case.

