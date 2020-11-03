Voting gains momentum in R R Nagar bypolls

A slow and tepid turnout of voters in the morning gained momentum post-lunch hours across Rajarajeshwari Nagar during bypolls to the assembly seat. More number of voters turned up at polling stations post 12:00 noon with several booths witnessing a long queue of voters. Sources in the BBMP revealed that the polling is expected to gain momentum in the afternoon.

According to Election Commission officials, R R Nagar witnessed a turn out of 26.58 per cent until 1:00 pm. Officials revealed that the polling, by and large, has been peaceful with no technical glitches and no untoward incidents.

Controversy erupts over a saffron mask

Earlier in the day, Congress party workers objected to security personnel at polling booth wearing ‘saffron’ coloured masks. The incident was reported outside the Kanyakumari School polling station.

Sources revealed to DH that a paramilitary personnel was wearing a saffron-coloured mask, leaving Congress workers agitated. Even though the paramilitary personnel refused to change the mask, they had no alternative than to change the saffron mask after Congress workers threatened to hold a protest.

Party workers trade blows in JP Park

Party workers belonging to the ruling BJP and opposition Congress traded blows at JP Park area over wearing a party scarf while entering the polling station. The incident was reported at the 147 and 151 polling station in JP Park ward of the constituency.

What began as a small-intensity verbal altercation soon evolved into a fight with workers trading blows with each other in the middle of the main road. The security personnel and police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd.