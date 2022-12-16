Water meter stolen? It’s a brand new scam in Bengaluru

Over the last few months, several complaints of water meter thefts have been reported, especially from East and South Bengaluru.

While the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) charges Rs 1,200 to replace the meters, those who lost the meters ended up paying nearly five times that cost: Rs 7,000.

An East Bengaluru resident who spoke to DH on condition of anonymity said obtaining the meter is a cumbersome process and residents had to bribe the officials.

“Initially, we were asked to register a police complaint and apply for a replacement,” the resident said. “Then they said the pipeline has to be changed. They kept adding expenses and left us with no options but to pay. We paid Rs 4,000 but were given a receipt to the meter charges of close to Rs 1,200.”

Anil Nachappa, a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said the experiences are the same for many others.

“I tried to help many people,” Nachappa said. “This has now become a mafia in the city. Officials demand heavy amounts to install a meter and many times these are faulty. People have to pay again to get it repaired since it records higher than consumed units,” Nachappa said.

Those affected also suspect BWSSB officials’ involvement since the meters fetch a paltry sum in the market.

“Meters were stolen from Jayanagar, a locality with well-heeled and well-informed people. Officials know they would pay at any cost for a replacement. In the slums, where meters are in the open, we have hardly seen thefts,” said Jayanagar resident Ramesh A.

BWSSB officials refuted the charges and urged people to report harassment. “Each meter comes with a maker number recorded in the system. It is not easy to play foul,” said Suresh, BWSSB engineer-in-chief.

BWSSB chairperson Jayaram N said they did not receive complaints in large numbers and consumers are given multiple options to raise complaints.

“If it was rampant, complaints would be high. Consumers can reach out to us on the helpline, mail or visit our offices,” he said.

To register complaints

1) Helpline: 1916

2) WhatsApp: 8762228888