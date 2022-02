Water supply to be disrupted in South, central Bengaluru on March 3

Water supply in the following areas will be affected on March 3 due to the shutdown of the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme Stage 3, Stage 4 and Phase 1 pumping stations:

Gandhinagar, Vasanthnagar, High grounds, Sampangiram Nagar, Town Hall, Lalbagh Road, Cubbonpet, Sunkalpet, Kumbarapet, Malleswaram, Kumara Park, Jayamahal, Seshadripuram, Sadashivanagar, Palace Guttahalli, Sanjayanagar, Dollars Colony, Girinagar, Byatarayanapura, Neelasandra, Arakere, Mico layout, Doresani Palya, Kothanur Dinne, Venkatadri layout, Chunchaghatta, Konanakunte, SBM layout, Supreme Residency Layout, Rajajinagar, Mahalakshmi layout, Rajajinagar 6th Block, Basaveshwar Nagar, Manjunath Nagar, Nandini Layout, Goraguntepalya, Shankar Nagar, Prakash Nagar, Kurubarahalli, Shankar Mutt, Kamala Nagar and the surrounding areas, the BWSSB stated in a news release.

