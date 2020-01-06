Wednesday's Bharat Bandh to cripple life in Bengaluru

Various trade unions such as AITUC, CITU, INTUC, LPF and bank employees' associations across the country have called for Bharat Bandh on Wednesday, 8th January. Protesting against the central government’s anti-labour policies and decisions, lakhs of workers, bank employees will take to the streets while pressing for their demands.

The nation-wide bandh, widely supported across Karnataka, is likely to cripple the daily life of citizens.

With several trade unions taking part in the bandh, the regular services including transport, banking services, industries likely to be affected according to sources. In Karnataka, too, several bank employees' associations, garments workers federation, pro-farmer organisations and women organisations will take part in the bandh. Several associations involving employees of the unorganized sector have also expressed their support for the 2020’s first bandh.

The day-long bandh is likely to affect banking services including ATM services, cash withdrawal and deposits. Similarly, the agricultural markets, wholesale market yards and commercial establishments are expected to remain closed on Wednesday, affecting daily life. Even though the education department has not declared any holiday, the department senior officials have directed the Deputy Commissioners to assess the situation and accordingly decide on declaring holiday for schools and colleges.

However, according to sources, the state government, keeping in mind the inconvenience caused to the general public, has invoked the Essential Services Maintenace Act (ESMA) ensuring no disruption in any emergency services. Officials at the state government revealed to DH that there will not be any disruption of BMTC or Namma Metro services in Bengaluru. Similarly, there will not be any impact on the supply of milk, distribution of medicine, ambulance and hospital services.

Commercial taxis, except Ola and Uber, auto-rickshaw associations will also take part in the bandh by carrying out a protest rally till Freedom Park, thereby disrupting services.