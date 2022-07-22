White topping: Traffic diversions on Old Madras Road

White topping work: Traffic diversions on Old Madras Road

Those travelling towards Trinity Circle should take a left near Anjaneya Temple and pass Adarsha Junction and Ramaiah Junction

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 22 2022, 00:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 02:29 ist

The stretch between Kensington Oval Road junction and Anjaneya Temple junction on Old Madras Road will be temporarily closed from Friday owing to the white-topping work undertaken by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The traffic police have suggested the following diversions to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

New routes

Those travelling towards Trinity Circle should take a left near Anjaneya Temple and pass Adarsha Junction and Ramaiah Junction.

Heavy vehicles entering from KR Puram can take a left turn at NGEF Junction, pass through Suranjan Das Junction and join Old Airport Road.

Heavy vehicles leaving the city can move to India Garage through Hosmat Junction, enter Old Madras Road through Old Airport Road and Suranjan Das Road.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Karnataka

What's Brewing

The costly gamble of gaming addictions

The costly gamble of gaming addictions

This caterer serves wedding food without a wedding

This caterer serves wedding food without a wedding

World's oldest known male giant panda dies at 35

World's oldest known male giant panda dies at 35

DH Toon | Kitchens adjourned sine die amid price hike

DH Toon | Kitchens adjourned sine die amid price hike

Scientists find origin of mammal evolution

Scientists find origin of mammal evolution

Why is monkeypox evolving so fast?

Why is monkeypox evolving so fast?

No mountain high enough for these climbers

No mountain high enough for these climbers

 