White topping work: Traffic diversions on Old Madras Road

The stretch between Kensington Oval Road junction and Anjaneya Temple junction on Old Madras Road will be temporarily closed from Friday owing to the white-topping work undertaken by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The traffic police have suggested the following diversions to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

New routes

Those travelling towards Trinity Circle should take a left near Anjaneya Temple and pass Adarsha Junction and Ramaiah Junction.

Heavy vehicles entering from KR Puram can take a left turn at NGEF Junction, pass through Suranjan Das Junction and join Old Airport Road.

Heavy vehicles leaving the city can move to India Garage through Hosmat Junction, enter Old Madras Road through Old Airport Road and Suranjan Das Road.